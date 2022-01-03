Chicago couple Zooms into first Cook County-officiated marriage of 2022

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The couple receiving Cook County’s first marriage license of 2022 tied the knot Monday.

Not surprisingly, the wedding was held via Zoom, with Clerk Karen Yarbrough officiating. This was fine with Justin Luna, who must avoid large gatherings. He’s a leukemia patient who will soon undergo a stem-cell transplant.

Luna married Jake Harris after they won a lottery drawing for the honor of being the first couple to be married this year.

“When I received the email notifying us that we had won, I was dumbstruck,” Harris said, according to the clerk’s office. “I broke the news to Justin showing him the email and he asked me if it was real. I replied, ‘If you want it to be,’ and he said “Yes!’”

The happy couple from Lakeview East plan to hold at least one ceremony with family and friends later in the year, either here or in Nashville where they met.

As the first couple of 2022, Harris and Luna will receive a variety of gifts from Chicago businesses.