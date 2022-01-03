ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Greater Rochester Chamber and Red Wings team up for test, mask giveaway Thursday at Frontier Field

 4 days ago
The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with the Rochester Red Wings for a COVID-19 test kit and KN95 mask giveaway Thursday at Frontier Field.

The drive through distribution will take place from noon to 3PM. The free giveaway is for what the Chamber calls “essential and forward-facing employees” at Rochester are businesses. Test kits and masks will be handed out at the Red Wings’ VIP parking lot at 1 Morrie Silver Way. Masks will be limited to 100 per business and test kits to 30. The giveaway is first-come, first-served until they run out.

