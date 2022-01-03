ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Former USC linebacker Hunter Echols transfers to Arizona, bolsters Wildcats' LB corps

By Justin Spears Arizona Daily Star
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232XNd_0dbrq2W700
Former USC linebacker Hunter Echols verbally committed to the Arizona Wildcats on Monday. He joins the team as a graduate transfer. David Zalubowski, Associated Press

It's transfer portal season, and the Arizona Wildcats are once again active.

Former USC outside linebacker Hunter Echols committed to the Wildcats on Monday. He had entered the transfer portal in December upon the hiring of new head coach Lincoln Riley.

Echols is the first addition via the transfer portal since the hiring of new defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen and outside linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi. In four seasons at USC, the 6-foot-5-inch, 245-pound Echols recorded 50 total tackles, three pass deflections and 1.5 sacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9aVE_0dbrq2W700
Hunter Echols is the first transfer to join the Wildcats since the hiring of defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen. David Zalubowski, Associated Press

Echols, a grad transfer, addresses a position of need following the departures of linebackers Anthony Pandy, Kenny Hebert, Treshaun Hayward and Rashie Hodge. Echols will play alongside returning starter Jerry Roberts, who suffered a leg injury on the first play of Arizona's loss to Washington State; former Wisconsin Badger Malik Reed; and Issaiah Johnson, among others. The Wildcats have also signed two high school linebackers: Three-star inside linebacker Tyler Martin and four-star outside linebacker Sterling "Deuce" Lane, who is one of the highest-rated commits in Arizona's '22 class.

Echols is the second defensive player to transfer to Arizona, joining former UCLA safety DJ Warnell.

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

010822-tuc-spt-uafb-p1

Hunter Echols on why he left USC for Arizona: 'I feel like this team can do big things'. The Los Angeles native talks about why he committed to the Wildcats, his connection to the coaching staff and what he brings to the UA defense.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
The Exponent

Niesner embracing journey as he aims for professional career

Ben Niesner didn’t waste any time finding a job after he graduated from Valparaiso last month. Now the First Team All-Pioneer Football League punter is looking for a career. Niesner has been busy training in his home state of Washington to become a professional punter in the National Football League. Niesner ranked 16th nationally this season with a 43.2 punting average. Last spring, he tied both the Valparaiso and PFL record for single-season punting average at 43.6.
NFL
The Exponent

010722-tuc-spt-hansencol-p1

Greg Hansen: Portal a new way for Arizona, rest of Pac to fight back in recruiting. New UA defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen recently re-recruited USC's Hunter Echols from the teeming NCAA transfer portal. It's a smart strategy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Martin
Person
Jerry Roberts
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Jason Kaufusi
The Exponent

Florida A&M's Isaiah Land narrowly beats Montana State's Troy Andersen for Buchanan Award

FRISCO, Texas — Troy Andersen nearly won another award to add to his already decorated career. Florida A&M’s Isaiah Land won the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the best defensive player in the FCS, during a ceremony Friday evening at the Frisco Convention Center. Land narrowly won by 22 points over Andersen. Montana’s Patrick O’Connell was third.
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Wildcats#American Football
The Exponent

Casey Thompson commit

A major offseason domino falls as Nebraska lands commitment from Texas QB transfer Casey Thompson. The move provides NU and Mark Whipple with a veteran signal-caller who will likely be considered the favorite to be the starter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Arizona AD Dave Heeke talks coaching hires, COVID-19, and his expectations for 2022

Dave Heeke had no time to rest during a hectic 13 months. Since December 2020, the UA's athletic director has hired five new coaches: Jedd Fisch (football), Tommy Lloyd (men’s basketball), Chip Hale (baseball), Caitlin Lowe (softball) and Becca Moros (soccer) while promoting cross country coach Bernard Lagat to permanent role. He extended the contracts of four others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy