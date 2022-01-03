Former USC linebacker Hunter Echols transfers to Arizona, bolsters Wildcats' LB corps

Former USC linebacker Hunter Echols verbally committed to the Arizona Wildcats on Monday. He joins the team as a graduate transfer. David Zalubowski, Associated Press

It's transfer portal season, and the Arizona Wildcats are once again active.

Former USC outside linebacker Hunter Echols committed to the Wildcats on Monday. He had entered the transfer portal in December upon the hiring of new head coach Lincoln Riley.

Echols is the first addition via the transfer portal since the hiring of new defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen and outside linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi. In four seasons at USC, the 6-foot-5-inch, 245-pound Echols recorded 50 total tackles, three pass deflections and 1.5 sacks.

Hunter Echols is the first transfer to join the Wildcats since the hiring of defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen. David Zalubowski, Associated Press

Echols, a grad transfer, addresses a position of need following the departures of linebackers Anthony Pandy, Kenny Hebert, Treshaun Hayward and Rashie Hodge. Echols will play alongside returning starter Jerry Roberts, who suffered a leg injury on the first play of Arizona's loss to Washington State; former Wisconsin Badger Malik Reed; and Issaiah Johnson, among others. The Wildcats have also signed two high school linebackers: Three-star inside linebacker Tyler Martin and four-star outside linebacker Sterling "Deuce" Lane, who is one of the highest-rated commits in Arizona's '22 class.

Echols is the second defensive player to transfer to Arizona, joining former UCLA safety DJ Warnell.