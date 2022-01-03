Ascentra Credit Union earns Outstanding Corporation/Corporate Foundation Philanthropy Award for 2021
Ascentra Credit Union and its foundation, the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation (ACUF), were presented the Outstanding Corporation/Corporate Foundation Philanthropy Award by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Quad Cities Chapter during its committee meeting last month in Bettendorf. Ascentra was nominated for this award by the Quad Cities Community...www.ourquadcities.com
