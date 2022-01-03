Settlement approved in Kzoo teen’s wrongful death lawsuit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of the 16-year-old who died at a Kalamazoo youth home has settled a second wrongful death lawsuit.

Cornelius Fredericks died on May 1, 2020 at Lakeside Academy, days after he was restrained for nearly eight minutes at the youth home’s cafeteria.

An undated courtesy photo of Cornelius Fredericks.

A Kalamazoo County judge approved the settlement on Dec. 29. The settlement agreement was reached out of court and is sealed, so details are unknown.

A second lawsuit against Sequel Youth and Family Services, which ran the facility, was settled in December in federal court.

Two men who were directly involved in the restraint face charges of second-degree child abuse and involuntary manslaughter. Their trials are set to start in March.

A nurse that had worked at the home was sentenced to 18 months of probation , after she pleaded no contest to a count of third-degree child abuse.

