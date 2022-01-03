Spring Hill College announces mandatory mask policy will be in place when students return
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Spring Hill College has announced that they will return to wearing masks when students come back to school on Jan. 10.
According to a news release, the college had been closely monitoring COVID-19 transmission rates in Mobile, and due to the rise in cases, they have decided that wearing masks will be required on campus starting Jan. 4.Spring Hill College degree programs ranked among best in Alabama
Mask Requirements:
- Masks are requireed for meetings, indoor activities or in offices
- Masks are required in all campus dining areas and the cafeteria
- Masks are still required for St. Joseph Chapel and Sodality Chapel. This applies to mass, worship services, weddings and special events.
- The athletic conference still requires masks for attendees
The college also encouraged students to get vaccinated and will continue to offer testing and host vaccination clinics.
