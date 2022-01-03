Photo of the Day: Gorgeous Sunset Along Route 9 in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Annie Murphy announced today she will retire as executive director of the Framingham History Center. “After seventeen years in a job that I have loved, it is time to pass on the reins of this wonderful organization. I have faith that our Search Committee will find a new Executive Director who will also sense the potential for this organization that I felt early on and still feel. They will be fortunate to lead a strong Board of Directors, an incredible staff, hard-working volunteers, and a growing number of members and donors,’ wrote Murphy this afternoon in an email to members of the organization.

