ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

1 arrested in Mall of America shooting

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have arrested a St. Paul man suspected of having a role in last week’s shooting at the Mall...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Police Searching For Suspect Following Armed Robbery At Woodbury Gas Station

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery early Wednesday morning at an east metro gas station. The Woodbury Police Department says the robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Speedway gas station on Lake Road Terrace. The clerk said that a suspect was lingering the store, left, and returned a short while later, approaching the register with a gun. The suspect pulled out the firearm, tapped it on the counter and allegedly said: “Give me everything.” (credit: CBS) The clerk emptied the register, handed over the cash, and the suspect fled the gas station on foot. No vehicle was seen. There were no witnesses in or around the store. Surveillance video shows the suspect is a white man standing around 5-feet, 9-inches tall. He was wearing an olive green hoodie, a dark facemask, a TC baseball cap, jeans and gloves. Detectives working the case are checking with neighbors and nearby businesses to gather additional surveillance video.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brandis Wells Charged For Fatal Shooting In Frogtown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 34-year-old St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood last week. Brandis Junton Wells was charged with the second-degree murder in Ramsey County on Tuesday. Officers arrived at the scene on the 500 block of Blair Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 28, the criminal complaint says. They found a 31-year-old man, identified as Jarrell Kirk, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his arm and chest. Kirk was taken to Regions Hospital, but was pronounced dead. Kirk’s father waved at officers and told them that the “shooter” was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Twin brothers found dead in burned MN home o

Authorities say twin brothers were found dead in a burned home outside Duluth. The bodies of Terry and Jerry Rousse were discovered Saturday in their home in Canosia Township after someone conducting a welfare check on the 68-year-old brothers called police. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the cause of their deaths has not been determined. Authorities say there had been a fire inside the home that apparently burned out on its own, but not before causing considerable heat and smoke damages.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Mall Of America#Aiding And Abetting#Ap
CBS Minnesota

‘Dangerous, Brazen Behavior’: Charges Filed In Mall Of America Shooting That Injured 2

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charges have been filed against the suspected gunman in the Mall of America shooting that left two people injured on New Year’s Eve. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged 18-year-old Kahlil Markell Wiley of St. Paul with two felony counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the shooting. Kahlil Markell Wiley (credit: Bloomington police) Wiley allegedly shot a man in the leg after a fight inside the Mall of America on Friday night. Another man was also grazed by a bullet. Wiley fled the mall following the shooting. Criminal Complaint Details According to the criminal complaint,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Steven Buford Gets 31 Years For Murdering Woman Outside West St. Paul Apartment Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old Twin Cities man was sentenced Friday to 31 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman in the head and attempting to force another woman to drive him from the murder scene at gunpoint. The Dakota County Attorney’s Office says that Steven David Buford, of West St. Paul, was sentenced to 380 months in prison for the shooting on Sept. 4, 2020, which left 22-year-old Lauren Summer Koffi-n’guessan, also of West St. Paul, dead. In November, Buford pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted aggravated robbery. He will...
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Man Arrested For Fatally Assaulting Neighbor In St. Paul Apartment Building

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a man who was fatally assaulted last month in a St. Paul apartment building. The St. Paul Police Department said Thursday that a 39-year-old man was arrested for murder and booked into the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO does not typically name suspects unless they’ve been formally charged. The man is suspected of killing 51-year-old Carlos Venceslado Rocha, who was found dead on Dec. 27 in an apartment building on Snelling Avenue in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood. Investigators say that Rocha reported being assaulted by a neighbor in his apartment building a week earlier. While medics initially cleared Rocha out after assault, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner said that he later died due to injuries suffered in the attack. Rocha’s death marked the 38th homicide in St. Paul in 2021, a year which set the all-time record for homicides in the capital city.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KNOX News Radio

Police: MN jail escapee accused in Oregon shooting

Court records say a man who escaped from a Minnesota jail last spring has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Portland, Oregon, man near a homeless camp in August. A Portland newspaper (the Oregonian) reports that 21-year-old Hunter Lewis entered not guilty pleas last week during his arraignment on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

3 former officers at Floyd death to stand trial this month

Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with federal civil rights violations in George Floyd’s death will go on trial Jan. 20. The trial date was given today (Thu) in a docket filing, with proceedings to be held in St. Paul. Court records in November showed that juror summonses had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Father and son accused of killing Black man with ‘fatal funnel’ in road rage attack

Authorities in North Carolina are weighing up whether to charge a man with a hate crime following a fatal attack against a Black motorcyclist by a father and son. Roger Dale Nobles, 51, was accused of firing a shotgun from the driver’s seat of his pickup truck on Monday in the city of Fayetteville.His son, Roger Dale Nobles Jr, had been arguing with a motorcyclist, 32-year-old Stephen Addison, who was fatally shot by Mr Nobles, WRAL.com reported.Cumberland County police arrested the father shortly after on a first-degree murder charge, and police have appealed for further information and any witnesses. District attorney...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

Minneapolis Man Charged With Kidnapping After Stealing Car Left Running With 3-Year-Old Child Inside

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 45-year-old Twin Cities man is facing kidnapping charges after he stole a car left running Thursday with a 3-year-old child inside. Tyler Moore, of Minneapolis, is charged with one count of kidnapping to facilitate a felony or flight and one count of auto theft, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. If convicted of the kidnapping charge alone, he could face up to 40 years in prison.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
portasouthjetty.com

Girl’s body identified

The body of a girl found murdered in Huntsville in 1980 has finally been identified as 14-year-old Sherri Ann Jarvis of Stillwater, Minnesota. The South Jetty previously covered the case when it was believed the girl was from the Port Aransas or Rockport areas. The cause of death was determined to be strangulation, according to Chief Deputy Tim Whitecotton of […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Father-of-one ‘mocked’ by attackers as he lay dying, murder trial told

A group of men who are alleged to have fatally stabbed and robbed a father-of-one “mocked” and “ridiculed” him as he lay dying, a court has been told.Ryan O’Connor, 26, from Alway, Newport died from stab wounds minutes after being attacked on Aberthaw roundabout at around 9pm on Thursday June 10.Lewis Aquilina, 20, Elliott Fiteni, 20, Kyle Rasis, 18, Ethan Strickland, 19, and Joseph Jeremy, 17, all from Cardiff are accused of Mr O’Connor’s murder, manslaughter and robbery.Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, told a trial at Newport Crown Court that Mr O’Connor’s death was a “murder that arose out...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy