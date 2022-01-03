1 arrested in Mall of America shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery early Wednesday morning at an east metro gas station. The Woodbury Police Department says the robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Speedway gas station on Lake Road Terrace. The clerk said that a suspect was lingering the store, left, and returned a short while later, approaching the register with a gun. The suspect pulled out the firearm, tapped it on the counter and allegedly said: “Give me everything.” (credit: CBS) The clerk emptied the register, handed over the cash, and the suspect fled the gas station on foot. No vehicle was seen. There were no witnesses in or around the store. Surveillance video shows the suspect is a white man standing around 5-feet, 9-inches tall. He was wearing an olive green hoodie, a dark facemask, a TC baseball cap, jeans and gloves. Detectives working the case are checking with neighbors and nearby businesses to gather additional surveillance video.

WOODBURY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO