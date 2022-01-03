OSF HealthCare hosting job fair

OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce the addition of new pediatricians to its staff to better serve the community of Galesburg and surrounding areas. The addition of Dr. Frank Peppers and Dr. Amy Larson on January 3, 2022, ensures continued access for patients in need of pediatrics at the OSF Medical Group office at 3315 N. Seminary St. in Galesburg.
PEORIA, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF HealthCare, including OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, will pause COVID-19 testing in its emergency rooms for asymptomatic patients. Chief Operating Officer Dr. Michael Cruz says the organization’s facilities are overwhelmed with individuals needing emergency treatment. But medical workers say so many others are just wanting a COVID-19 test.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF HealthCare is pausing all COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic and close contact cases. The pause is due to the rise of COVID-19 infections, primarily among the unvaccinated, according to OSF HealthCare. “Right now all across the nation, we’re seeing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases,” said chief operating officer Michael Cruz, […]
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Employment Department and WorkSource Oregon Hiring Heroes in Healthcare event was so successful, virtual and in-person events are being scheduled again on Wednesday, Jan. 12. “Demand was high at last year’s event. We helped employers find workers and people find fulfilling work,” said Adalberto...
The state veterans home in Kosciusko is hiring. A job fair for the home will be held Thursday, Jan 13. Positions available include registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, and maintenance/housekeeping. The hours of the job fair will be 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The American Job Center will be hosting its Quarterly Job Fair on Wednesday, Jan 19, 2021. The Job fair will take place from 9:30 a.m. - noon at the Lake Charles Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall on 900 Lakeshore Drive. The fair allows job seekers...
POTTSTOWN PA – Community Health and Dental Care, the family medical practice that operates offices in North Coventry, Lower Pottsgrove, and Barto, will start 2022 with a job fair in its search to hire qualified applicants for a variety of positions, it said Thursday (Dec. 23, 2021). The organization...
Bollinger Shipyard will host a job fair on Thursday, Jan. 13, looking to fill over a dozen positions with the company. They are currently looking for track welders, material specialist, environmental representative, and system testers, offering competitive salaries for the region. The job fair will be held at the Houma Shipyard located at 301 Bollinger Lane, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
It's no secret that healthcare costs have skyrocketed in recent years. Between rising insurance premiums and a lack of pricing regulation for everything from lab work to prescriptions, medical costs...
NAMPA, ID (CBS2) — Hundreds of career opportunities will be available at the Idaho Job & Career Fair in Nampa on Jan. 20. The free job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center. It will help people network with various employers. Local colleges will also be there to discuss educational opportunities.
If you’re interested in working in healthcare, but aren’t quite ready to commit to a degree, you’re not out of luck. While many fields offer few solid career options for professionals without college degrees, healthcare isn’t one of them. There are many opportunities to land medical jobs without a degree, and many of these positions are seeing employment growth projected at faster-than-average rates.
INDIANAPOLIS — As omicron cases continue to grow, local doctors are urging Hoosiers to take precautions to keep you and those around you safe. The latest projections from the CDC show the omicron variant to be the most dominant in the country. “What we’re seeing from the CDC is that the week ending January 1st, […]
A local couple is ringing in the new year with a healthy baby girl. Maribella Perez came into the world 1:10 a.m. Saturday at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Bettendorf Birthplace. Born 6 pounds, 8.2 ounces and 19 inches long, Maribella is the daughter of parents Erik and Dominique Perez.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials are hosting career fairs to fill dozens of job openings within the county. The county is holding four job fairs this month at different locations. The first is Saturday, January 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Belleview Library on SE...
The City of Homestead has partnered with local employers to host a Job Fair Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 10am to 3pm at the William F. Dickinson Community Center (1601 N. Krome Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030). Attendees will have the chance to meet with local employers with current openings, including the City of Homestead. Local employers who would like to be present at the job fair and interview potential employees are encouraged to register at www.cityofhomestead.com/jobfair.
For the second straight day, local hospitals have received an alert from county officials notifying them of temporary suspension of San Diego County’s emergency diversion policy. The policy is designed to lighten the load on overcrowded emergency rooms by temporarily redirecting ambulances, which, instead of taking patients to overcrowded...
An annual job fair is set to take off December 30 in Broome County. The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Project Homecoming Job and Career Fair at the Oakdale Mall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Chamber has been hosting the event for decades hoping...
The Cherokee County School District on Friday, Jan. 28, will host a virtual job fair for applicants for Special Education positions for next school year including: board certified behavior analysts, educational audiologists, occupational and physical therapists, physical and health impairment teachers, school psychologists, Special Education facilitators, speech language pathologists and vision teachers.
