The US Supreme Court appeared to be divided on Friday over President Joe Biden's Covid vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses with liberal justices strongly in favor and conservatives expressing skepticism. But a majority of the nine justices appeared to support an administration requirement that healthcare workers at facilities receiving federal funding get their shots. After months of public appeals to Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, which has killed more than 830,000 people in the United States, Biden announced in September that he was making vaccinations compulsory at companies that employ 100 workers or more. Unvaccinated employees would have to present weekly negative tests and wear face masks at work.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO