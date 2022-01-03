COVID testing ramps up at Columbus Civic Center as post-holiday surge continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — More than 100 cars were lined up Monday morning for COVID-19 testing in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot.

And that was an hour before testing began.

One of the side-effects of the holidays is people throughout Columbus and across the nation are lining up for COVID-19 testing.

The West Central Georgia Health District provided free testing at the Civic Center. The testing site will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On New Year’s Eve, the last day the drive-through clinic was open before Monday, more than 800 people were tested. There were 790 people tested Monday, a West Central Georgia Health Department spokesperson told News 3.

Dr. Asante Hilts, program manager for West Central Georgia Health District, predicts at least that many today.

“Historically, we have always had a high number of people wanting the test after a holiday,” Hilts said. “And with us just coming off the New Year’s holiday, we anticipate those high numbers this morning, as well.”

New cases are on the rise. Christmas Eve there were 66 new cases. On New Year’s Eve, DPH reported 265 new cases in Muscogee County.

People were in the testing lines for different reasons.

“I woke up this morning with a fever and my body was aching,” said Columbus resident Roy Sumlin. “So, I figured it was best to get to know. Know what was going on.”

Heather Estes was the first person in line Monday, three hours before testing began.

“I tested positive for COVID on Dec. 23,” Estes said. “So, I am here today to get my negative test.”

These are not rapid tests. And it takes about two days to get the results from the Health Department.

There is also a testing site at the Harris County Agricultural Building on Georgia Highway 116 in Hamilton. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

