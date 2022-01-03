ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

How to get a free, at-home COVID test kit in L.A. County

By Sareen Habeshian
 4 days ago

Los Angeles County residents can now get a free, at-home COVID-19 testing kit.

The L.A. County Home Test Collection program offers all country residents with a nasal swab kit via mail. The home test collection kits are provided at no cost if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to the virus.

The program was launched during the 2020 winter surge as a temporary service meant to address a spike in demand for testing. But amid another major surge in demand for testing over the holidays this year, the county announced it’s expanding its testing services once more.

L.A. County recorded nearly 45,000 new coronavirus cases over the holiday weekend as the omicron variant continued its relentless spread. Over 20% of those getting tested are positive for the virus, county officials said Monday.

The at-home testing kit is seen in an undated photo.

How it works

Sign up on the Picture by Fulgent Genetics website to have a test kit shipped to your home address via FedEx. You will receive your test kit within two days after you order it. (Note that test kits cannot be shipped to P.O. boxes and you must have an email account to sign up. Guardians or caregivers may order test kits for people they care for.)

Once you receive the kit, take the test as soon as it arrives . All of the steps below must be done on the same day.

Follow the instructions included in the test kit to:

  1. Activate the test online
  2. Collect your own sample from your nose and wash your hands
  3. Package your sample in the prepaid overnight envelope
  4. Call FedEx at 1-800-463-3339 to schedule a one-time FedEx Pickup, or drop off the packaged sample back to the Fulgent Genetics lab via FedEx express drop box.

You will receive your result within 48 hours after the lab receives your sample.

Fulgent Genetics will send you an email to notify you when your results are ready to view.

What to know

As you wait to receive your test kit, you should stay at home, avoid contact with others, wear a mask and wash your hands often, health officials said.

The test kit is for immediate use only. You should collect and ship your sample within 3 to 5 days of receiving the test kit.

There will be no cost to you. However, it is asked that you enter your health insurance information so L.A. County can get reimbursed for the cost of the test. But you do not need insurance to get a test kit.

For more information or to have a test kit delivered to your home, visit http://covid19.lacounty.gov/hometest .

