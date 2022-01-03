ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Gophers leading rusher Ky Thomas enters NCAA transfer portal

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- The first outgoing transfer from the Minnesota Gophers football program after the Guaranteed Rate Bowl is a big one. Running back Ky Thomas, Minnesota's leading rusher in the 2021 season, announced Monday morning that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal; the move became official by...

