Kemmerer wrestler and two-time state champion Conner Vickrey will be headed to Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa to continue his career on the mat. Vickrey won the 2A 120 pound state championship as a junior with a 14-6 win over Cardon Mickelson from Lovell and finished the year 30-8. His Ranger team placed 2nd in 2A in 2021. As a sophomore in 2020, Vickrey made it to the top of the podium with a 7-5 win over Cael Thompson in the 120-pound state championship match and wrapped the season up at 21-17. He qualified for the 2019 state tournament as a freshman and took 5th at 113 pounds with a record of 34-18. This season. Vickrey is wrestling at 132 pounds and is currently ranked 2nd in that weight class in 2A by Wyowrestling.com.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO