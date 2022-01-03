Oklahoma police investigating January 2 homicide in Bokoshe

BOKOSHE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a homicide that occurred on January 2 in Bokoshe, Oklahoma.

At 11 p.m. on January 2, 2022, the Bokoshe Police Department and LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting on Missouri Street.

The deceased, Ken Cosgrove, 49, entered the home and proceeded to physically assault the homeowner. After the altercation, Cosgrove exited the home but turned around and attempted to go back inside.

The homeowner had retrieved his gun and when Cosgrove tried to go back inside, he was shot. Cosgrove died at the scene.

The homeowner, 69, was taken to the hospital to be treated for the injuries he received during the assault. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The OSBI investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

