BROOKSVILLE – What goes up must come down, and that’s what makes firing a weapon into the air very dangerous, says Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis. In a Facebook posting on Dec. 28, Nienhuis said bullets fired into the air can come down at “deadly speeds” and have in the past seriously wounded or killed innocent bystanders on New Year’s Eve.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO