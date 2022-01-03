ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Snow anyone? Oglebay covering the slopes for the season

By Dan Mayeres
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7Xwf_0dbrjMpv00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Winter weather has officially arrived in the Ohio Valley, but not all of it came from Mother Nature.

The cold temperatures means Oglebay Park can start manufacturing snow on the slopes.


Although it’s the artificial kind, it’s definitely great news for the for the ski and snowboard enthusiasts out there.

Crews were hard at work on Monday making the white stuff for the upcoming season

This seems to be a good sign that the slopes will be open soon.

Stay with 7News to learn when opening day will be!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling city crews brace for tonight’s snowfall

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- If you’re hitting the road tonight, be careful. Wheeling city crews are bracing for the first accumulating snowfall of the season. It’s snow covered out there, but what’s driving in it like? If you’re driving home from work or have late-night errands, be careful. Meanwhile, city crews are busy at work. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Division of Highways says they are prepared for snow

The West Virginia Division of Highways says they have salt stockpiled, snowplows staffed and crews ready to work 24 hours a day to respond to any snow-related weather event that might arise. Forecasters are predicting several inches of snow in the Mountain State from Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021, through Friday, Jan. 7. “Our trucks are mounted with […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF- 7News

Soccer association needs your help to light up the field

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The St. Clairsville Area Soccer Association has a 25-acre complex on Airport Road. The $1.2 million dollar facility was built in 2004 with all donations. Now, they have 470 children ages three to15 who play every year. So, there are more kids than there are hours of daylight and they’re […]
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

New details for Thursday West Virginia snow system

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A complex weather system is set to move into the Ohio Valley as we near the end of the work-week that will produce the first accumulating snow for the winter months. West Virginia and Ohio School Closings and Delays Here is the latest from the desk of the StormTracker7 Weather Team […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Roxby Labs speeding up COVID tests all around the Valley

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Christmas rush is through along with those holiday get-togethers, but the demand for COVID testing hasn’t slowed down a bit. So if you’re wondering how your results came back in a day or two rather than five or six, it’s likely thanks to an independent lab working day and night […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Too Much For Magnolia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 10 different players scored for Linsly as the Cadets downed Magnolia 72-44 Tuesday night at Stifel Field House. Raef Wykes led the Cadets with 24 points. Trevor Williamson led the Blue Eagles with 19.
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Jersey Mike’s Subs is now open at the Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County has a new eatery!  Jersey Mike’s Subs has officially opened their doors to customers. They are located between the Starbucks and Xfinity stores at the Highlands. Owner Steve Blasco says now people don’t to get eat quality food. Jersey Mike’s Subs specializes in freshness.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Nailers and Royals Game Wednesday Postponed

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The ECHL has announced that the Wheeling Nailers vs. Reading Royals game, scheduled for Wednesday, January 5th at WesBanco Arena has been postponed, per league health and safety protocols. The will be made up on Tuesday, February 22nd at 7:10 p.m. Fan who had tickets for the January 5th can use those […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Lady Jets Fly By Cambridge

MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – Union Local opened their game on a 22-2 run and never looked back on their way to 64-22 over Cambridge. Torre Kildow led the Jets with 22 points while Reagan Vinskovich added 19.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

St.C Girls Hold Off Martins Ferry

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Alexis Thoburn scored 18 points to help lead St.Clairsville to a 47-42 win over Martins Ferry. Megan Malin added 11 and Sydney Miller had 10 for the Red Devils. Maria Clark led the Purple Riders with 14 points.
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia boy’s GoFundMe featured on Elvis Duran

A Benwood, West Virginia boy was featured on the popular morning radio show Elvis Duran. Jaymison Redman, 10 years old, has had three brain surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation and is currently no longer in remission for a brain tumor. A GoFundMe was set up by the family of Jaymison, called Jaymison Strong, and that GoFundMe was […]
BENWOOD, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy