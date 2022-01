The University of Florida faculty union has asked UF to hold the first three weeks of spring semester online in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19 in January. In an email sent to university President Kent Fuchs on Sunday, union president and history professor Paul Ortiz requested a remote start to the term for both faculty and students "in order to assess the proper next steps to take" ahead of UF researchers' projected late January surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant.

COLLEGES ・ 10 DAYS AGO