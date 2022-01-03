ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, OH

Mayor takes office during chaotic week in Bellaire

By Kathryn Ghion
 4 days ago

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Bellaire’s new mayor, Edward Marling, was sworn in to office on New Year’s Day.

That week, the village had three water line breaks, one after the other. They required round-the-clock work by village employees to fix.

Marling said the water lines all over the village need to be replaced because they date back, not just decades, but centuries.

Down on the south end, there are some wooden lines still down in there. Those would date back to the 1800s. You have lead lines coming off the main and going to the homes. It’s going to be a massive job because you’re not going to be able to pave some of the streets until you get these water lines done.

Edward Marling, Mayor of Bellaire

Marling praised the water department employees who worked long hours over the course of three days.

He said he wants to see the streets and alleys cleaned and paved, the many dilapidated houses torn down and the properties sold.

