Bayern star Joshua Kimmich finally returns to training after two MONTH Covid absence and changing mind on vaccination

By Martin Lipton
 4 days ago
BAYERN Munich star Joshua Kimmich finally returned to training yesterday - after a two MONTH Covid absence.

Germany ace Kimmich, who was unvaccinated, has not appeared for the Bundesliga giants since the November 6 win over Freiburg.

Joshua Kimmich returned to Bayern Munich training after a two-month Covid-related absence Credit: Avalon.red

His vaccination status meant Kimmich had to go into quarantine the following week before he tested positive on November 25.

That meant he missed Bayern’s final two Champions League group games.

Kimmich then revealed he had suffered a fluid infiltration in his lungs which prevented him from returning to training before the German mid-winter break.

But the 26-year-old, who now says he regrets his previous Covid stance, was finally back at the club’s city centre training ground - after a negative early morning test.

It is unclear if Kimmich will be deemed fit enough to play when Bayern resume their quest for a record tenth successive crown.

They kick off the second half of the season against Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

Kimmich told ZDF in December: “Broadly, it was just difficult for me to deal with my fears and concerns, and that's why I remained undecided for so long.”

The star revealed in October he was reluctant to get the shot as he voiced concerns over safety.

He didn’t rule out getting jabbed in future but insisted his regular testing regime was enough to keep him safe.

He said at the time: "I have concerns about the lack of long-term studies. I am of course aware of my responsibility.

"I follow all hygiene measures and get tested every two to three days. Everyone should make the decision for themselves."

His comments caused concern among public health experts at a time when vaccine take-up in Germany had slowed.

