ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Galveston Art League features photographer Morton Lamoey Dec. 31-Jan. 30

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 4 days ago

Galveston Art League features photographer Morton Lamoey Dec. 31-Jan. 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4Z7r_0dbriDrB00
Galveston Art League

Although he exhibits regularly at the Galveston Art League, Lamoey says he’s “never tried to make a
living from photography, but that would be a dream. I spent five years in the Norwegian air force before
joining Schlumberger and a career in oilfield services. This eventually brought me to Houston, where I
met my wife, and together we spent the next eight years in Europe on international transfers.”
The couple moved to Galveston Island’s East End in 2016, and Lamoey finds many photo opportunities
in nature. “Catching wildlife in action is my preference, so I rarely use a tripod since my subjects tend to
move a lot and sometimes really fast,” he says.
“I go out to shoot pictures about two to four times a month,” Lamoey says, “and I easily take 200-plus
pictures every time I’m out.” Because of the many shots that he, like most photographers, will take
during an outing, Lamoey recommends learning to use good photo-handling software. Without it, the
files quickly become unmanageable, he says. He polishes his skills by shooting regularly as well as
subscribing to established nature photographers on YouTube, taking workshops, reading books, and
watching online videos.
As the in-house photographer for the all-volunteer Galveston Art League, Lamoey snaps photos of the
art that will be exhibited during each monthlong show; he also documents the league’s events. “Before
joining the Art League, I had never showed my pictures outside Facebook, so it’s been an eye-opener to
new opportunities and venues,” he says. The 108-year-old nonprofit organization promotes visual arts
and art education in the region through shows, workshops, art-related travel and member-only preview
parties. To learn about becoming a member artist or patron, please visit www.GalvestonArtLeague.com.
If you have questions, email gallery2117@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
pontevedrarecorder.com

Photographer is Butterfield’s featured artist

Tina Henle is Butterfield Art Gallery’s first featured artist of 2022. She is an award-winning freelance photographer with more than 40 years of experience with fine art, portrait, wedding and commercial photography. Growing up on the island of St. Croix, she acquired her first cameras at the ages of...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fountain Hills Times

Art League meets Jan. 3

Fountain Hills Art League meets Monday, Jan. 3, at the Community Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting begins promptly at 6 p.m. Artist and poet Judy Wood will demonstrate her painting techniques. In addition to her paintings, Wood’s poetry has been featured in several publications. Recently,...
Telegraph

Pictured: Amazing shots of the world's most vicious creatures

From cannibal crocodiles to cinematographic sharks and deadly blue vipers and headless zebras - welcome to 2021's most vicious animals. One image showcased this year shows a male lion pouncing on a young hippopotamus. Two images captured in Kruger National Park in South Africa show the moment an impala kicks...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Education#Visual Arts#Galveston Island#The Galveston Art League#Norwegian#Schlumberger#The Art League
CBS Sacramento

Summer Gonzalez, CEO Of Sacramento-Area Chain Kiki’s Chicken Place, Dies From COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The owner of Kiki’s Chicken Place has died from COVID-19. Summer Gonzalez was the co-CEO and co-creator of the Sacramento-based fried chicken restaurant chain. She died early Friday morning after a week-long battle with the virus, the company said in a statement. “To even conjure those words in this announcement is incredibly heartbreaking as we understand what Summer’s impact is on her family, community, and loved ones,” the restaurant chain said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KiKi's Chicken Place (@kikischickenplace) Kiki’s opened its first location 2015, but quickly expanded to a dozen other locations across the Sacramento area as well as a roaming food truck. Gonzalez leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Santiago, as well as four children.
SACRAMENTO, CA
happeningsmagazine.net

Cape Coral Art League’s annual Art Fair Jan. 29-30

The Cape Coral Art League (CCAL) will hold its 11th annual Art Fair at the league building at 516 Cultural Park Blvd. on Saturday, Jan 29 and Sunday, Jan 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Admission is free. The show will offer a variety of artwork by...
CAPE CORAL, FL
fortscott.biz

Hare & Crow Barbershop Hosts Open House Dec. 31-Jan.1

Matt Park has received his barbershop license this week for Hare & Crow at 118 S. Main. “We’re planning to host an open house this weekend as a way to ring in the New Year,” Park said. “We will be open on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.”
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Marin Independent Journal

7 amazing Bay Area things to do over New Year’s weekend, Dec. 31-Jan. 2

Happy New Year’s Eve weekend, campers! Maybe you’re determined to welcome 2022 on something other than the same couch on which you welcomed 2021. Or maybe the latest COVID surge has you in a cocooning mood. Either way, we’re here to help you get the most out of the weekend with some cool ideas, including great movies to stream, fun live concerts and comedy shows to see and the low-down on some killer cocktails to make at home.
LIFESTYLE
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass Calendar: Events around the state Dec. 31 - Jan. 2

OHIO — It's time to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022. The first weekend of the New Year comes with many ways to celebrate across Ohio. Countdown with Wylie and Friends: 7 p.m. to Midnight. Find more details here. Perrysburg. Midnight Special 5K. Levis Commons (3201 Levis...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Gainesville Sun

Scene Calendar: Fun things to do Dec. 31, 2021-Jan. 6, 2022

Carson Springs Wildlife New Years Tours: 10 a.m. today and 1 p.m. Saturday, Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation Foundation, 8528 E. County Road 225. Tickets: $35 adults, $10 ages 2-11, free ages 1 and younger. Registration required. (carsonspringswildlife.org, 468-2827, contact@cswildlife.org) Meeting the animals and contribute to saving species. Walking or riding tours for the whole family.
LIFESTYLE
Morning Sun

Mid-Michigan entertainment weekend Dec. 31-Jan. 2 and beyond

• Wee Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Jan. 5, for toddlers and parents, $3 for one child or $5 per family, Art Reach of Mid Michigan, 111 E. Broadway St., Mt. Pleasant, artreachcenter.org, 989-773-3689. • Katsina Dolls of the Hopi Tradition: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Feb. 4, Park Library Baber Room, CMU,...
SAGINAW, MI
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Dec. 31

Dec. 31 is a special day for our family. It’s our youngest daughter’s birthday. Yup! New Year’s Eve. Not an ideal date just after Christmas and the heavy party day prior to the new year. All through her growing up years we attempted to create a fun day but as you might guess, not many people/family/friends are available. Schools are closed, many businesses are closed, and often the weather is very challenging.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Santafe New Mexican.com

Star Codes: Dec. 31-Jan. 6

2022 has the potential to be different, but it’s up to us to shepherd that potential into being. The sun forms a transforming trine to Uranus, the cosmic clutch, the planet that adds urgency, helps us shift gears on New Year’s Day, and encourages change but can go in any direction. Let’s consider carefully what we want to transform.
ASTRONOMY
Deadline

Penske Media Acquires Cannes Fest Fixture The American Pavilion

Penske Media has acquired The American Pavilion, the Cannes Film Festival fixture which for over three decades has provided communications, hospitality, media center and a seaside meeting place for global attendees of the Cannes Film Festival. PMC is the parent company of Deadline. The American Pavilion was founded and will continue to be run by Director Julie Sisk. “We admire what Julie and her team have built over the last 33 years,” said Tom Finn, PMC’s Executive Vice President of Operations and Finance. “PMC’s brands have worked closely with The American Pavilion and look forward to helping them continue to be...
BUSINESS
KTBS

What's Happening: Dec. 31- Jan. 2

SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex. Join us for the Boardwalk Blizzard each weekend, Black Friday through January 2nd!. The Boardwalk Blizzard is located near the dancing fountain. We have 10-12 snow machines scattered throughout our main entrance near the parking garage. The machines...
SHREVEPORT, LA
tucson.com

Photos: Expansion of Old Tucson and filming of "Rio Bravo" in 1958

The Western movie classic, "Rio Bravo," was filmed at Old Tucson Studios in 1958. It starred John Wayne, who owned a ranch near Nogales, Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson and Angie Dickinson. Wayne solidified a long relationship with Old Tucson manager Robert Shelton, which brought more movie productions to Tucson, and in turn, more investment in Old Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
Variety

Debut ARCA Arts Film Fest Captures the Glory, Tragedy of Extraordinary Art and Great Artists

The rich, varied and enticing lineup of Uruguay’s inaugural ARCA Intl. Film Festival underscores one fact from the festival’s get-go: In commercial terms, art-themed movies are not necessarily a backwater niche, reserved for high-brow aesthetes. MSNBC Films won what is described as an intense bidding war to secure rights to JR’s “Paper and Glue”; Sony Pictures Classics acquired U.S. rights to animated heist caper “Ruben Brandt, Collector,” Zeitgeist Film/Kino Lorber took those to “Beyond the Visible – Hilma af Klint”; further titles are handled by doyens of arthouse film or documentary sales such as Films Boutique (“Last and First Men”) and...
MOVIES
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy