Galveston Art League features photographer Morton Lamoey Dec. 31-Jan. 30

Galveston Art League

Although he exhibits regularly at the Galveston Art League, Lamoey says he’s “never tried to make a

living from photography, but that would be a dream. I spent five years in the Norwegian air force before

joining Schlumberger and a career in oilfield services. This eventually brought me to Houston, where I

met my wife, and together we spent the next eight years in Europe on international transfers.”

The couple moved to Galveston Island’s East End in 2016, and Lamoey finds many photo opportunities

in nature. “Catching wildlife in action is my preference, so I rarely use a tripod since my subjects tend to

move a lot and sometimes really fast,” he says.

“I go out to shoot pictures about two to four times a month,” Lamoey says, “and I easily take 200-plus

pictures every time I’m out.” Because of the many shots that he, like most photographers, will take

during an outing, Lamoey recommends learning to use good photo-handling software. Without it, the

files quickly become unmanageable, he says. He polishes his skills by shooting regularly as well as

subscribing to established nature photographers on YouTube, taking workshops, reading books, and

watching online videos.

As the in-house photographer for the all-volunteer Galveston Art League, Lamoey snaps photos of the

art that will be exhibited during each monthlong show; he also documents the league’s events. “Before

joining the Art League, I had never showed my pictures outside Facebook, so it’s been an eye-opener to

new opportunities and venues,” he says. The 108-year-old nonprofit organization promotes visual arts

and art education in the region through shows, workshops, art-related travel and member-only preview

parties. To learn about becoming a member artist or patron, please visit www.GalvestonArtLeague.com.

If you have questions, email gallery2117@gmail.com.