Victim identified in Mission homicide case

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a scene where one man was found dead on Monday.

Edgar Treviño, 31, was found dead from a gunshot wound on the 3600 block of Tulipan Street in Mission on Monday, according to Art Flores, Public Information Officer with Mission PD.

Police say the death is a possible homicide but are working to get more details on the case.

The scene is active at this time and is under investigation. More information will be provided when it is available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.