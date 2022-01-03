ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Victim identified in Mission homicide case

By Nathaniel Puente, Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xP7MN_0dbrhZzi00

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a scene where one man was found dead on Monday.

On-Camera: Person of Interest in Burglary of Motor Vehicle

Edgar Treviño, 31, was found dead from a gunshot wound on the 3600 block of Tulipan Street in Mission on Monday, according to Art Flores, Public Information Officer with Mission PD.

Police say the death is a possible homicide but are working to get more details on the case.

The scene is active at this time and is under investigation. More information will be provided when it is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

Police: 15-year-old reported missing in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old boy reported missing Friday. According to police, Jayden Paluseo was last heard from on January 7 and was last known to be in the area of the 1300 block of Graham R. Authorities believe Paluseo may be in danger. Paluseo […]
ValleyCentral

DPS searching for suspect in auto-pedestrian crash that left one dead

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investing in an auto-pedestrian crash that left a woman dead in December 2021. According to a release, the incident took place on December 19 just before 3 a.m. on Breedlove Road, north of Montezuma Road in Harlingen. Officials say the preliminary investigation revealed […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD asks public to identify attempted burglary suspects

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying several attempted burglary suspects. The individuals are persons of interest in several attempted burglaries of motor vehicles, a post by Brownsville PD states. The first group was captured on surveillance video on Nov. 20. The second group was captured […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Mission, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mission, TX
ValleyCentral

La Feria PD searching for suspect of deadly hit-and-run crash

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Feria police are searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead and her daughter severely injured. La Feria Police Department officers responded to an accident at the intersection of Beddoes Road and Business 83. Upon arrival, witnesses told officers that a black sedan was […]
LA FERIA, TX
ValleyCentral

Starr County Sheriffs investigating after body found on ranch

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered on a ranch property north of Roma. Deputies responded to a report of a lifeless body on Thursday at a ranch property on Alvaro’s Road in Los Arrieros, according to a post by Starr County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mission Pd#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Four arrested in connection to Mission murder

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a shooting death that occurred in Mission on Monday. On Wednesday, officials formally charged Jaqueline Duenes, Alejandro Bermudes, 25, and Roberto Martinez, 28, with failure to identify a felony in connection to the shooting death of Edgar Treviño, 31, who was found dead […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Primera PD: Man wanted for theft of security cameras

PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Primera police are searching for a man wanted for theft of security cameras. The theft occurred on Jan. 1 at a residence located at the 2300 block of Lime Avenue in Primera, according to a release by the Primera Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Primera Crime Stoppers […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ValleyCentral

Victim identified in deadly Brownsville crash

BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral) — One woman is dead after a fatal crash in Brownsville. According to police, a two-car crash occurred on Wednesday around 2:28 p.m. at 375 Billy Mitchell Blvd in Brownsville. Witnesses told police that a gray Hyundai Sonata was exiting the Conquistador Apartment complex when it was struck by a white Ford Explorer […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Port Isabel stabbing suspect arrested

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have arrested a man wanted for a stabbing in December. According to police, Baldemar Valdez, 52, was arrested on Wednesday. He was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a stabbing that occurred on Dec. 22, 2021, in Port Isabel. On Dec. 22, officers responded to the […]
PORT ISABEL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

‘Use it, don’t abuse it’ Brownsville Fire & EMS report increase in non-emergency calls

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire and EMS department has received an influx of COVID-19 related calls that are not emergencies, putting a strain on the system. “We’ve noticed about a 20% increase in COVID-related calls over the past seven days,” said Deputy Fire Chief, Cesar Pedraza. He said although COVID-19 symptoms can be […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Elsa: Man wanted for aggravated assault

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Elsa police are looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault. Jose Angel Becerra, 21, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (second degree felony) and assault family violence impeding breath (third degree felony), according to a press release from the Elsa Police Department. Becerra is described as a […]
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Elsa PD searches for credit card theft suspect

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying an individual suspected in a credit card abuse case. On December 23 at 5:25 p.m., the Elsa Police Department responded to the CVS Pharmacy, located at 103 W. Edinburg Ave, in reference to a credit/debit card abuse. Upon further […]
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy