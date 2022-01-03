ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Wake parents question whether Monday was safe for student drivers

WRAL
 4 days ago

CBS Chicago

Chicago Teachers Union, Parents Express Concern As Students Return To School Monday Despite Surge In COVID-19 Cases

CHICAGO (CBS) – With the Secretary of State closing their offices and schools in Cleveland going fully remote for the first week back after the break — Chicago’s top educator says he’s comfortable bringing kids back Monday. As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports, some parents aren’t comfortable with the CPS approach. While none of the results of that mass testing effort are back yet, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez is confident cases will be high, but kids will be safe coming back Monday. There are no changes to his back-to-school approach in Chicago, even as the teacher’s union and some parents feel the surge...
CHICAGO, IL
WFMZ-TV Online

Bus driver absences force LANTA to cancel some bus routes for Monday

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - LANTA canceled or modified some of its bus routes on Monday. The cancelled trips are due to a high level of absences among bus drivers due to COVID-19, LANTA said Sunday. A full list of the modifications can be found on LANTA’s website at http://www.lantabus.com. The...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS New York

Some Teachers Question New York’s ‘Return To Classroom’ COVID Policies While More Students Stay Home Amid Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some teachers across New York are questioning the state’s “return to the classroom” COVID policies. This comes as sick-outs are mounting and more students are staying home. “Everybody has a different message for us, so how are do we know what to do?” one parent said. Parents, students and teachers are trying to cope with the COVID surge and do what’s best for learning. “I lreally ove being in the building, and I can pay attention so much better,” high school senior Jessica Knaster said. But Knaster is aware that some of her high school friends come from places with high-risk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
10TV

School bus driver shortage putting a strain on some parents

GROVEPORT, Ohio — “It’s all just been very frustrating,” Jamie Sams said. Sams is a single mother. Her two children are in sixth and fifth grades in Groveport Madison Schools. She sympathizes with other districts that are facing similar situations and recognizes it comes at an...
GROVEPORT, OH
WRAL

COVID testing sites reopen Monday in Wake County

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Mako Medical Labs is holding a COVID-19 testing clinic on Monday to meet the bump in demand. The site is at a church on Rocky Quarry Road.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Cancer sufferer who was told to 'grow up' and 'don't be a baby' when he took weekends off following 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment wins £40,000 for unfair dismissal

A cancer sufferer has won more than £40,000 after he was told by his boss 'don't be a baby' for saying he couldn't work weekends due to his illness. Steve Pointon was just 36 when he was first diagnosed with the disease and had to undergo a 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment regime while his managers continually complained about his performance.
HEALTH

