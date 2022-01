PRESIDIO, TX –– The Presidio County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to locate a dangerous fugitive. According to authorities, Tobias Penner Peters is wanted for his involvement in a human trafficking attempt on December 30, 2021. Peters attempted to smuggle five undocumented immigrants into the U.S. using a small plane. According to the Presidio County Sheriff's Office, Peters lost control of the plane and crashed just north of the Presidio airport. Images released by authorities show significant damage to the aircraft and blood on the seats. After the crash Peters fled the…

PRESIDIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO