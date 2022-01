Hudson County employees who have decided not to get vaccinated for COVID-19 are on their own if they catch the virus. County Executive Tom DeGise enacted a policy this week that will require unvaccinated employees who test positive for COVID-19 to use accrued time or go on unpaid leave until they recover. The employees, who will have to be tested twice weekly, will be responsible for any cost of the COVID-19 tests that is not covered by their health insurance provider.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO