ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

WATCH: Avalanche triggered in Alta Ski Area

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIbuS_0dbrg5WW00

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Alta Ski Area saw an icy tumble as crews triggered avalanches with explosives on Sunday.

Utah has been under a severe avalanche warning throughout New Year weekend, with officials warning travelers to avoid high elevations throughout Utah when possible.

The Utah Avalanche Center utilized avalanche mitigation techniques and the stunning results were captured on camera.

MOVING OUT: Where people in Salt Lake City are moving to most

Officials say thin spots in the snow are very common and can be easily triggered by an unsuspecting person. The results can be destructive and deadly if caught in the thick of it.

Although the likelihood of triggering an avalanche remains low, the danger is still present and can happen in the least expected ways.

Officials are reminding those traveling to the backcountry or high elevation areas to exercise caution by staying on low-angle slopes and avoiding south-facing slopes.

To keep track of the latest avalanche danger warnings in Utah, click here.

DRY JANUARY: Americans are drinking less, here’s why Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Snow and rain linger around before temps begin to warm up

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, folks! It’s another unsettled day in Northern Utah, with quiet conditions and a warming trend down south. We still have a Winter Storm Warning remaining in effect for northern Utah mountains and SW Wyoming until 5 p.m. on Thursday. Within this warning, we’re expecting significant snow accumulations, especially […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Utes blow 14-point second half lead and lose to Washington, 74-68

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The University of Utah men’s basketball team looked like it was cruising to a victory over Washington Thursday night at the Huntsman Center. After Rollie Worster hit a 3-pointer with just over 14 minutes left, the Utes had a 50-36 lead. But they couldn’t hold it. The Huskies outscored […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Morgan County schools canceled due to icy roads

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Morgan County School District has canceled all classes due to icy road conditions on Friday. Morgan School District officials say “severe icy conditions” are making the commute for school buses unsafe. The school was aware of the road conditions and originally planned for a late start, but decided against it […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Wet weather and snow ahead with Winter Storm Warning in effect

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We have an active day ahead! Unsettled conditions will bring wet weather to parts of Northern and Central Utah. A “Winter Weather Advisory” has been upgraded to a “Winter Storm Warning” for the Wasatch Mountains, Bear River Valley and the Uintas. The Winter Storm Warning is in […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah requires appointment for COVID testing amid long lines

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – UDOH will be modifying operations at COVID-19 testing sites due to surging demand. The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) made the announcement on Friday amid an unprecedented Omicron surge embattling Utah. Testing sites moving to appointment-only: Cannon Health Building (including traveler testing) Bountiful Timpanogos Regional Hospital West Jordan Officials say […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanches#Alta Ski Area#Extreme Weather#The Utah Avalanche Center#Americans
ABC4

Mask mandate issued for Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 30-day mask mandate has been issued for Salt Lake County on Friday. Salt Lake County Health Department Executive Director Dr. Angela C. Dunn says the public health order will require everyone to wear masks when indoors in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Health officials recommend wearing masks […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC4

Ogden’s Winter Market returns to Union Station this January

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – With the New Year underway, what better resolution than to support local businesses? Winter Market by Farmers Market Ogden is back for the first time since 2020, providing six additional weeks to support local growers, producers, artists, performers and more.  Join vendors inside the Ogden Union Station every Saturday from Jan. […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

DWR bans trail cameras during big game, cougar and bear hunting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Trail cameras and other hunting-related technologies will be restricted during big game hunting. The Utah Wildlife Board approved the new rule on Tuesday. The restriction follows a bill passed in May 2021 that required the wildlife board to enact rules regulating the use of trail cameras while hunting. The Utah […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: Detectives find relatives connected to remains found near Utah Lake

FRIDAY 1/7/22 8:29 a.m. UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have located relatives of a man found near Utah Lake. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) says they’ve located family connected to John Everett Booth and is currently working with a medical examiner to identify the remains. The entire process may take several months, officials […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City, crews on scene

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A power outage has left over 3,700 people with electricity on Wednesday morning. The outage was first reported around 6:14 a.m. and is affecting customers near the Liberty Park area. Rocky Mountain Power says crews have been sent to the area to restore power as soon as possible. Officials say […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy