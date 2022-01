Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the results of her PCR test came back negative for COVID-19 after her husband contracted the coronavirus on Tuesday. Whitmer said she’s feeling healthy and doesn’t have any symptoms in a video statement from her Lansing home on Wednesday. The governor took a rapid test, which came back negative, after husband Marc Mallory tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, and isolated herself while waiting for the results of a PCR test she took Tuesday. Whitmer plans to work remotely this week as a precaution, according to a spokesperson.

