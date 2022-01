An Arizona trucker stands accused of kidnapping an undocumented migrant trying to make his way from the U.S.-Mexico border to Pennsylvania, then tormenting his captive with a replica AR-15, a stun gun, and a knife, all the while threatening to “leave him in the desert to die, and kill him and hang his body from a bridge" unless he came up with $30,000, according to federal court records reviewed by The Daily Beast.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO