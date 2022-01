Coronavirus cases have hit an all-time high across the United States, which means more people than ever are getting tested regularly. While finding an appointment to get tested may be difficult right now (depending on your location), the Food and Drug Administration has authorized several at-home COVID-19 tests for emergency usage, so people can still test themselves in a timely manner if they are experiencing symptoms or believe they've been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO