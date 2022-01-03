ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Thompson will lead Kansas State in the Texas Bowl

 4 days ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Quarterback Skylar Thompson will return from an ankle injury to start for Kansas State in...

Collin Klein is named offensive coordinator

Kansas State assistant Collin Klein, who had been serving as the interim offensive coordinator during the bowl season, was given the full-time job on Friday after an impressive performance by the Wildcats in the Texas Bowl. The former Heisman Trophy finalist put together a game plan for LSU that resulted in a school bowl-record 442 yards of total offense in a 42-20 rout of the Tigers on Tuesday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
K-State cruises past LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas – Skylar Thompson threw for three touchdowns, and Deuce Vaughn had four total touchdowns in a dominant 42-20 win over LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. K-State finished the year at 8-5. LSU dropped to 6-7. According to K-Statesports.com Thompson was brilliant in his final game as a Wildcat. He competed 21 of his 28 passes for 259 yards with the three touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed passes to 10 different receivers in the win. Thompson connected with Malik Knowles for a pair of touchdowns in the first half before adding a touchdown pass to Vaughn in the fourth quarter. Thompson finished with over 7,000 passing yards in his K-State career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wildcat basketball team falls to Texas

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A short-handed Kansas State fought one of the nation’s top-ranked teams down to the end, but No. 14/16 Texas exerted its control with a big 18-2 run to start the second half en route to a 70-57 win in the Wildcats’ Big 12 home opener before 6,833 fans at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night.
MANHATTAN, KS
Blue Jays win quadrangular at Salina South

Junction City Blue Jay swimmers scored 480 team points enroute to a first place finish in a quadrangular hosted by Salina South. In addition to JCHS and Salina South, Dodge City and Salina Central also competed. Junction City won six of the 12 events. Placing for the Blue Jays were:
JUNCTION CITY, KS
