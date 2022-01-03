Thompson will lead Kansas State in the Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas – Skylar Thompson threw for three touchdowns, and Deuce Vaughn had four total touchdowns in a dominant 42-20 win over LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. K-State finished the year at 8-5. LSU dropped to 6-7. According to K-Statesports.com Thompson was brilliant in his final game as a Wildcat. He competed 21 of his 28 passes for 259 yards with the three touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed passes to 10 different receivers in the win. Thompson connected with Malik Knowles for a pair of touchdowns in the first half before adding a touchdown pass to Vaughn in the fourth quarter. Thompson finished with over 7,000 passing yards in his K-State career.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO