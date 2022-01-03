Dodge Black Holes In Star Balls On Nintendo Switch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Nintendo recently released a brand new version of its insanely popular Nintendo Switch video game console. We can’t even count how many reports we had seen about an imminent “Nintendo Switch Pro” launch. But when the new model finally made its debut, there was nothing “Pro” about it. Instead, the new Switch is called “Nintendo Switch (OLED Model),” which is a name that doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. It has a nifty new screen and an upgraded kickstand. But the rest of the specs are exactly the same as the regular Switch model. In other words, set your sights on Nintendo Switch Amazon deals instead of the new model.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO