Dodge Black Holes In Star Balls On Nintendo Switch

By Alex Seedhouse
Nintendo Insider
 4 days ago

Bolder Games has revealed that its sci-fi puzzler Star Balls will release on Nintendo Switch next week. Aiming to deliver “unique gameplay, sci-fi, physics tricks and adventure,” you will be challenged to launch Orbit...

www.nintendo-insider.com

