GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sunday morning, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a small aircraft going down west of Montrose. The pilot, 63-year-old Randy Boykin, was flying a private aircraft and was the only occupant onboard. Boykin declared an emergency over the radio, saying his aircraft was going down, he was overhead by another private aircraft flying nearby. The second pilot was able to locate the downed aircraft, a 2010 Zenith CH 750, which had landed upside-down in the snow on the Uncompahgre Plateau.

MONTROSE COUNTY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO