How Did Zach Wilson, Jets Rookies Play vs. Buccaneers?

By Ethan Greenberg
newyorkjets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 17, Jets first-year HC Robert Saleh said that one of the lessons he learned from Seahawks HC Pete Carroll, whom he worked for from 2011-13, was you can't be afraid to play young guys. Saleh referred to them as "hell on wheels," and said they're fun to...

Jets HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: 'It's Been Fun to Watch Him Grow'

With only a few days left in the Jets' 2021 NFL regular season, it seems natural to ask head coach Robert Saleh about the coming offseason -- the draft, free agents, constructing a roster for his second season in charge. It seems natural, but on Wednesday, Saleh would have none of it when asked about what's to come over the next few months.
5 Jets to Watch When They Visit the Bills in Their Season Finale

Five Jets to keep an eye on as the Green & White travel to Western New York for their season finale against the Bills on Sunday:. QB Zach Wilson — This game is big for Wilson, not because it's Zach vs. Josh Allen but because Zach can solidify the improvement he's shown in his two "halves" of '21. His accuracy has been about the same, as has his four TD passes in each sixpack of games. But he's thrown two INTs in his last six games to nine in the first six and no picks in the last four games. And the rate at which his offense scores touchdowns has jumped — from 11.8% of drives early to 19.7% late. The Jets have won two of their last six and were in position to make it three of six against Tampa Bay. But what matters now is that Wilson wrap up his rookie season with a solid, if not strong, performance against a division rival in a hostile venue he'll be visiting once a year for the foreseeable future.
Zach Wilson -- The Jets May Finally Have "Their Guy"

It’s no secret, Zach Wilson’s rookie season has been full of ups and downs. Wilson has the sixth-highest interception percentage among qualifying quarterbacks this season, he's only thrown eight touchdown passes, and the New York Jets have only managed to win four games. Jets fans everywhere are on the edge of their seats, wondering if Zach Wilson will live up to his sensational collegiate career or if Wilson will simply be another name on the long list of promising young quarterbacks who ultimately flopped in the NFL.
