ELYRIA, Ohio — A woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm after shots were fired near the drive-thru area of a Taco Bell, police say. The shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Taco Bell at 117 West Ave. Few details were released by police Thursday, including what might have been a motive for the shooting. Police did say that several people were interviewed at the scene.

ELYRIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO