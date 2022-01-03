ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot jumps to $540M ahead of Monday drawing

By Dianté Gibbs
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The Powerball ® jackpot has grown to just over half a billion dollars for Monday night’s drawing.

Powerball ® players now have a chance to win $540 million after the advertised jackpot amount grew by $18 million since Saturday and increased ticket sales in the New Year.

Powerball ® says the last winner was on October 4th after rolling 39 times without a winner.

The winner tonight can choose to take a one-time cash payment of $384 million or the entire jackpot paid out in 30 installments over 29 years.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about “1 in 293 million,” Powerball ® says.

