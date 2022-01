A western Colorado pilot is alive and well after his plane lost power and went down in a remote area west of Montrose. According to the Montrose County Sheriff's Office, the pilot of the small plane, 63-year-old Randy Boykin, declared an emergency Sunday morning saying his plane was going down west of Montrose. The aircraft, a 2010 Zenith CH 750, ended up upside down in the snow in a remote area on the Uncompahgre Plateau. Boykin later told authorities his plane had a mechanical issue that caused him to crash after losing power.

MONTROSE, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO