Memphis, TN

Memphis colleges delay in-person classes amid COVID

By Destinee Hannah
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeMoyne-Owen College and Christian Brothers University announced on Monday that all in-person classes will be delayed due to the recent COVID surge.

According to a press release, in-person classes that were schedule to begin Jan. 10 at LeMoyne-Owen College will now begin Jan. 24.

All classes will be virtual until then.

Students can move into their dorms Jan. 5 by appointment only. The press release also said that students must provide a negative COVID test dated within two days to enter the residence halls.

Christian Brothers University announced all classes will be remote during the first two weeks (Jan. 15-Jan. 29) of the spring semester. In-person classes for will resume Jan. 31, according to the press release.

All students at Christian Brothers University will be required to complete a daily COVID assessment before entering campus. The college also announced that all students, staff, and faculty must wear a face covering in enclosed public spaces.

