Memphis colleges delay in-person classes amid COVID
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeMoyne-Owen College and Christian Brothers University announced on Monday that all in-person classes will be delayed due to the recent COVID surge.
According to a press release, in-person classes that were schedule to begin Jan. 10 at LeMoyne-Owen College will now begin Jan. 24.
All classes will be virtual until then.
Students can move into their dorms Jan. 5 by appointment only. The press release also said that students must provide a negative COVID test dated within two days to enter the residence halls.
Christian Brothers University announced all classes will be remote during the first two weeks (Jan. 15-Jan. 29) of the spring semester. In-person classes for will resume Jan. 31, according to the press release.
All students at Christian Brothers University will be required to complete a daily COVID assessment before entering campus. The college also announced that all students, staff, and faculty must wear a face covering in enclosed public spaces.
See when other schools will open here.
