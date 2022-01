CF% – 37.64%, SCF% -35.87% , HDCF% – 31.78%, xGF% – 34.3%. It’s a Team Game – Straight across domination for Tampa. Calgary was trying to press in the third but couldn’t get any real number of high danger chances. The Lightning were a solid unit and didn’t leave many cracks in their coverage. It was truly impressive how Tampa kept possession of the puck for long stretches whenever they got it, never getting muscled off pucks or mishandling it for a turnover. They are a machine.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO