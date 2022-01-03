ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, SC

Palmetto Road Fatality

By Journal
thejournalonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was killed Sunday morning in a single vehicle wreck on Palmetto Road. A...

thejournalonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Piedmont, SC
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, SC
City
Pelzer, SC
Piedmont, SC
Crime & Safety
Piedmont, SC
Accidents
Pelzer, SC
Crime & Safety
Anderson County, SC
Accidents
County
Anderson County, SC
The Hill

Pelosi invites Biden to give State of the Union address on March 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday invited President Biden to deliver his first State of the Union address on March 1. "Indeed, this past year has been historic: with the life-saving American Rescue Plan, once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and, soon, the truly transformational Build Back Better Act!" Pelosi wrote in a letter to Biden. "In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision of the State of the Union."
POTUS
The Associated Press

Cruz apologizes for describing Jan. 6 attack as terrorism

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz had desperation written on his face. The conservative ideologue and potential 2024 presidential contender appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show Thursday to apologize for describing the Jan. 6 insurrection as “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol” a day earlier, the eve of its anniversary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Palmetto Road Fatality

Comments / 0

Community Policy