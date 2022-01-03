UPDATE: Power restored following outage in south Redding

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday invited President Biden to deliver his first State of the Union address on March 1. "Indeed, this past year has been historic: with the life-saving American Rescue Plan, once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and, soon, the truly transformational Build Back Better Act!" Pelosi wrote in a letter to Biden. "In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision of the State of the Union."

