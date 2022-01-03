ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DHEC updates guidance on isolation, quarantine

By Journal
thejournalonline.com
 4 days ago

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is updating its isolation and quarantine guidance to reflect certain aspects of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated federal guidance issued recently. Key points of DHEC’s current recommendations include:. If You Tested Positive (Isolation)...

thejournalonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Quarantine
Syracuse.com

What is flurona? What are symptoms of flu + coronavirus co-infection? How serious is it?

“Flurona” has emerged as a new concern as the U.S. sees multiple cases of flu and coronavirus co-infections. But how serious is it? And what can you do to prevent it?. Simply put, flu + coronavirus = flurona. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a person can be infected with Covid-19 and influenza at the same time, a very real phenomenon nicknamed “flurona.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AZFamily

Phoenix doctors seeing new batch of viruses, infections outside of COVID and flu

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 ) - You likely know people who are sick right now - maybe with COVID - maybe with something else. Valley doctors are seeing an increase in all sorts of viruses and infections that aren't necessarily COVID, even with the Omicron variant on the rise. So how do you know what you're sick with, especially with similar symptoms?
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Pittsburgh

Hospitals Seeing Uptick In ‘Flurona’ Cases, A Double Infection Of COVID And The Flu

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some hospitals in the U.S. are seeing kids coming in and testing positive for both the flu and COVID-19. It’s being called “flurona” and it’s concerning doctors. According to the World Health Organization, symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches and fatigue. Israel confirmed its first case of the so-called flurona last Thursday. It was identified in an unvaccinated pregnant woman. She was later released and is now in good condition. In Florida, doctors are seeing kids testing positive for both. Some children who are showing the more significant symptoms are younger than five. With the Omicron variant spreading like it is, doctors are worried about the possible strain the flu and coronavirus could put on health care systems — especially during the winter months. Doctors say vaccines are your best defense against this flurona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s Top Public Health Official, Gets Second Case Of COVID-19

(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday. Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat. Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available. The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
INDIANA STATE
wshu.org

Pediatric COVID cases are rising rapidly in Connecticut

Pediatric coronavirus hospitalizations in Connecticut have risen dramatically in recent weeks, and health officials are reporting crowded emergency rooms in children’s hospitals. An average of 21 children per day were hospitalized across the state last week, doubling the average number of pediatric coronavirus patients over the course of a...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy