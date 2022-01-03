ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Bennett hosting blood drives, urges people to donate

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Urbana) will be hosting community blood drives in Urbana and Danville this week to address a widespread blood shortage.

The blood drives will take place from Monday to Saturday at the Urbana Donor Center , located at 1408 West University Avenue, and the Danville Elks Donor Center , located at 300 East Liberty Lane. Hours vary by day and location.

“Hospitals have experienced a dire shortage of blood donations during the COVID-19 crisis and blood donations have been critically low,” Bennett said. “I encourage folks to help our front-line medical workers by scheduling an appointment to donate blood this week.”

The donor centers are following COVID-19 recommendations from local, state and federal health agencies to keep staff, volunteers and donors safe. Appointments and masks will be required and chairs will be spaced six feet apart.

Donors will be rewarded with their choice of a long sleeve t-shirt or a $10 gift card to a location of their choice.

