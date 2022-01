The Las Vegas Aces have hired former WNBA star Becky Hammon to take over as head coach. Hammon signed a five year deal and will be the highest paid coach in the WNBA. Former Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer will remain with the team and will oversee roster construction. In a statement, Laimbeer said “This is the best possible scenario for the Las Vegas Aces. It takes a tremendous amount of energy to be a head coach. In Becky, the team now has somebody who can serve in that role for the long term, which is great for both the players and the franchise.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO