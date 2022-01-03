ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is either 'a Democrat - or just an idiot' amid COVID-19 testing spat

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Dan Crenshaw blasted Greene for criticizing his suggestion that FEMA could improve COVID-19 testing.
  • The congressman suggested he was stating a policy endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
  • Twitter suspended Greene's personal account on Sunday.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw blasted fellow Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as "a Democrat" or "just an idiot" after she criticized his suggestion that the Federal Emergency Management Agency could help improve COVID-19 testing.

With the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly and leading to hours-long waits to get tested in some places, officials in the Biden administration, Congress, and local and state governments are seeking to mitigate the health risks.

On the Fox News program "Fox & Friends" on Thursday, Crenshaw suggested that FEMA resources could aid Americans during the public-health emergency.

"They should be using our resources to increase those supply chains to get those monoclonal antibodies out to people faster, and President Biden announced this — we just haven't seen results from it, helping us get more healthcare workers from the military or from FEMA to aid in some of these hospitals that are feeling a little bit overwhelmed," the congressman said.

Greene, who has continually minimized the severity of COVID-19 and has been a staunch opponent of mask rules, expressed firm opposition to Crenshaw's suggestion. Twitter suspended Greene's personal account on Sunday over spreading COVID-19 misinformation.

"No FEMA should not set up testing sites to check for Omicron sneezes, coughs, and runny noses. And we don't need FEMA in hospitals, they should hire back all the unvaccinated HCW they fired," the Georgia Republican wrote, referring to healthcare workers. "He needs to stop calling himself conservative, he's hurting our brand."

Crenshaw — who has been highly critical of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, which counts Greene among its members — then criticized the congresswoman in an Instagram Story.

"Hey Marjorie, if suggesting we should follow Trump policy instead of Biden mandates makes you mad, then you might be a Democrat - or just an idiot," he wrote.

Crenshaw criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in a recent Instagram Story.

Screenshot/Instagram

Greene also went after Crenshaw on Sunday on Gettr, the conservative social-media platform launched by the former Trump aide Jason Miller.

"Dan Crenshaw, who spends more time attacking America First Republicans because he (not so secretly) hates Trump, is talking about a bill to 'hold Big Tech accountable!' but is the same type of toothless bill the Paul Ryan types try to sell to make it look like they're doing something," she wrote.

She continued: "There are many Republican bills on the issue but none of them have been passed. While we are in the minority, the most important thing we can do is show up and vote ... Unfortunately, Dan doesn't always walk in the chamber to vote to stop Dem bills, even when he's in town."

On Sunday, Crenshaw argued in an Instagram post that he was working toward substantive policy goals while other members were choosing to rely on slogans to rally supporters.

"I've drafted a bill that prohibits political censorship on social media by making changes to section 230," he said, referring to the internet law that permits companies to moderate content on their sites. "Some of us in Congress actually put in the hard work to fix social media political censorship, doing the in-depth policy and legal research required to craft good legislation. Others just hurl petty insults to get your attention, and then tell you they 'fight' for you."

He added: "Starting to notice the difference?"

Lucky Phelps
4d ago

she is a fringe republican and to blame the other party while declining to discuss the problem with her and police their own is as weak as anything they claim to be against

Easypeasy
4d ago

This is exactly why our government is failing. They fight amongst themselves and encourage their constituents to do the same. This goes for both parties. The government is responsible for the everything that has happened to the U.S. They are the ones responsible for all the bad decisions while lining their pockets with taxpayers money and nobody can do anything about it.

patriot63
4d ago

This guy has turned out to be a real disappointment. He's obviously owned by someone or special interest and lobbyist. This is so old.

