New York City, NY

Turning the ‘Great Resignation’ into the ‘Great Reinvention’ with these expert tips

By Shirley Chan, Vanessa Freeman
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — The new year is a great time to make a change or get a fresh start in certain areas of your life, including a career change.

Wendy Perrotti, co-founder of Camp Reinvention , joined the PIX11 News to discuss entrepreneurship and finding the right career path for you.

Community Policy