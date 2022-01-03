ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Nassau County Executive Curran criticizes Democratic party

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Democratic Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is criticizing her own party even comparing the Biden administration to "elder abuse." In a Fox News interview over the weekend, Curran said, "Unfortunately...

