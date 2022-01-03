Former Nassau County Executive Curran criticizes Democratic party

My dad spent most of his working life as a union organizer and served for a decade as president of the Rockford, Illinois, Labor Council. When he died, he bequeathed me a watch and the brass knuckles he carried during the infamous Kohler Strike in the 1950s. My mother was elected to five terms as president of the Women’s Auxiliary of the United Auto Workers. My older brother was a Teamster and a cop; my younger brother an Auto Worker. We moved to Wisconsin when dad couldn’t get a job in staunchly anti-union Rockford. In 1960, I campaigned on street corners for JFK. We were all Democrats back then because people like us believed the party of Roosevelt and Truman represented our interests.

