ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Penei Sewell’s monster rookie season derailed by trip to COVID list; Taylor Decker lost too

By Kyle Meinke
MLive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE -- Lions quarterback Jared Goff wants to play in the season finale despite a knee injury that has bothered him for the last couple weeks. But he might have to do it without both of his top offensive tackles, yet another hurdle for this thinned-out offense heading into the finale...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook gets brutally honest on Mike Zimmer, Vikings’ murky future

Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has surprising take on NFC playoff favorite

The Green Bay Packers are favored to win the Super Bowl with one week left in the regular season, but Troy Aikman has not been as impressed with them as many others have. Aikman discussed the NFC playoff picture during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week. He was asked about the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and he expressed optimism about the situation his former team is facing. Part of the reason for that is Aikman is not quite buying into all the hype surrounding the Packers.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Should Hire Jim Harbaugh

It’s been reported this week that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will consider a move back to the NFL this offseason. Moments ago, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Harbaugh’s coaching future. While there’s no guarantee Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor this offseason, Cowherd believes...
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#49ers#American Football#Lions
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
letsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
NFL
FanSided

Report: Chicago Bears have made head coach decision

There have been plenty of rumors discussing the future of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy. However, while most fans and media seem to agree that Nagy will be out at the end of the year, the front office in Chicago has been quiet. Many expected the announcement to wait...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has earned himself plenty of new fans with his impressive play during the 2021 season. Among them is former NFL legend Brett Favre. In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL radio earlier this week, Favre praised Burrow for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Hall of Fame quarterback said that the second-year Bengals gunslinger is in “a different class” and that he didn’t see the 2020 No. 1 overall pick achieving so much success so quickly.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy