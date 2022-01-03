As Fans Mourn Betty White, What Was the Beloved Icon’s Net Worth Upon Her Passing?

Hollywood and the world were saddened by recent news of the death of legendary actress Betty White, who passed away due to natural causes, per Fox News, on Dec. 31 . She was 99.

Fans of the late actress may be interested in looking back at her contributions to the entertainment industry, personal life and fortune .

Betty White Net Worth: $75 Million

White entertained audiences for more than seven decades and was genuinely loved by her fans and peers alike. Following a slew of celebrity deaths in 2016, one fan even launched a GoFundMe campaign to help him protect White from becoming yet another of the year’s losses. His crusade raised $9,245 in just five days — a testament to White’s overwhelming popularity even then. Her career allowed her to accrue an estimated net worth of $75 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Widowed since 1981, when her third husband Allen Ludden died of stomach cancer, White was the “Password” game show host for 18 years. During a 2010 “Larry King Live” interview, she sweetly revealed she never remarried because, “when you’ve had the best, who needs the rest?” She never had any children of her own, but she was a stepmother to Ludden’s three kids. White previously married U.S. Army pilot Dick Barker in 1945 and Hollywood agent Lane Allen in 1947.

White’s Undying Love For Animals

A self-described advocate of animal health and well-being, White was an animal lover since birth. She was deeply involved with the Morris Animal Foundation, serving as a trustee from 1971 to 2013 — among many other roles.

White was also a long-time supporter of The Seeing Eye, a nonprofit that breeds and trains guide dogs for the blind. She even adopted her last dog, golden retriever Pontiac, from one of her animal nonprofits because he had a potentially expensive skin condition that wouldn’t fit the budget of the average pet parent. Pontiac passed away a few years ago, and White refused to adopt another animal, believing the animal would outlive her, per her agent Jeff Witjas.

Incredible Show Business Career

Best known for her starring role on “The Golden Girls,” White played the part of Rose Nylund from 1985 to 1992. Despite being the eldest cast member, she outlived all of her co-stars.

Some of her other long-standing gigs included playing the part of Elka Ostrovsky on the television series “Hot in Cleveland,” and Sue Ann Nivens on “Mary Tyler Moore.” For one season in the 1970s, she even had her own series, “The Betty White Show.” White also hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2010, following a successful viral Facebook campaign to get her the gig.

Much of her career was spent in television, but White also appeared in a number of films. Some of these included “Bringing Down the House,” “The Proposal” and lending her voice to “The Lorax.” In total, White had more than 120 acting credits to her name.

Awards and Accolades

A celebrated actress, White received numerous honors during her decades-long career. From 1951 to 2014, she received a seriously impressive 21 Emmy nominations. She won five times for “Mary Tyler Moore,” “The Golden Girls,” “The John Larroquette Show” and “Saturday Night Live.”

White was honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2010, and also won two subsequent SAG Awards for her work on “Hot in Cleveland.” She also garnered four Golden Globe nods for “The Golden Girls.”

