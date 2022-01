It may be hard to believe, but Week 18 of the 2021 NFL regular season is upon us. The end of the NFL’s longest-ever regular season promises to be a memorable one. Along with the top seed in the AFC, there are three playoff spots that seven teams will fight to earn this weekend. There are also several NFL records that could fall, including Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record and Calvin Johnson’s record for receiving yards in a season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO