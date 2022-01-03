ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NJ Teen Killed, 4 Hurt In New Year's Day Shooting Near Temple University

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3saxZD_0dbrUwQ400
1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting near Temple University on New Year's Day, authorities said.

Officers were called around 1:50 a.m. to the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue on a report of a shooting, where they found five gunshot victims, Philadelphia police said.

Byron Thompson, 16, of Trenton was rushed to Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m.

A 27-year-old man who was shot in the stomach and right thigh was listed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, police said.

At the same hospital, a 17-year-old girl, a 27-year-old man, and a 24-year-old woman were listed in stable condition, according to police.

No weapons were recovered from the scene.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Woman Who Killed Man She Thought Was Deer Sentenced: Bucks DA

A 27-year-old woman who police said killed a Bucks County man she mistook for a deer last summer has been sentenced to three to 10 years in Pennsylvania state prison. Charlotte M. Kleckner, of Doylestown, pleaded guilty to accidents involving death or personal injury and drunk driving in the Aug. 2021 hit-and-run crash in Plumstead Township that killed 61-year-old Delfino Colop-Alvarado, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

Police: Drill Music Rapper Bizzy Banks Busted With Drugs, Loaded Gun In Hackensack SWAT Raid

Drill music rapper Bizzy Banks was busted with drugs and a loaded revolver during a SWAT team raid Friday morning at his Hackensack apartment, authorities said. Born Majesty Blessed Moses, the 23-year-old Brooklyn native was processed on drug, weapons and money laundering charges and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, City Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Teens Nabbed In Connection To Murder Outside Nassau County Restaurant

Two teens are facing charges for their alleged roles in an apparent gang attack that led to the fatal stabbing of a man outside a Long Island restaurant, police announced. Officers in Nassau County responded to the back of the Fuego Picante Restaurant Y Bar on Front Street in Uniondale shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, where there was a report of an unresponsive man on the ground outside the building.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cecil B. Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Temple University On New
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer At Northampton CVS

A police officer in Western Massachusetts was hospitalized after being attacked by an unruly customer who was making a scene at an area CVS, authorities announced. In Hampshire County, officers from the Northampton Police Department responded to CVS on Main Street at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, where there was a report of a man inside the store causing a disturbance.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Daily Voice

MISSING: Police Search For Nonverbal Maryland Woman

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 45-year-old woman who went missing in Rockville. Police say Nyanko Udo is partially nonverbal and was last seen between 12:40 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 6, in the 4000 block of Brad Court. Udo is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, and weighs 130 lbs. She is reported to be wearing pajama bottoms with Disney characters (shown in photo) and… See more.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Dies In Baltimore County Crash

A man was struck and killed by a car in Baltimore County, authorities said. On January 5, at around 8:30 p.m., a 2013 Lexus struck a pedestrian while traveling northbound along Belair Road near Taylor Avenue, Baltimore County police say. An investigation determined that the pedestrian, 34-year-old Byron Blowe, stepped...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
190K+
Followers
33K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy